Crime

Man in custody after allegedly storming into family’s apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2021 - 1:21 pm
Tropicana Avenue is closed from Dean Martin Drive to Valley View Boulevard as Las Vegas po ...
Tropicana Avenue is closed from Dean Martin Drive to Valley View Boulevard as Las Vegas police surround an apartment complex where a man is barricaded in an apartment, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stormed into a family’s central Las Vegas Valley apartment and then refused to come out for several hours.

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said police were called to the apartment complex in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, at 10:33 a.m. for a man who went into an apartment there. The occupants of the home did not know the man, so they fled and called police.

The man was later taken into custody without incident, Metro said in an emailed statement sent about 1:10 p.m.

Tropicana was closed near the scene during the standoff.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

