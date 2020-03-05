Man in custody after barricade at northwest Las Vegas home

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a four-hour barricade at his home in the northwest valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a four-hour barricade at his northwest valley home, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police surrounded the residence located in the 9600 block of Cherry Canyon Avenue about 6 p.m., demanding the man come out of his home. About 10 p.m., police took the man into custody without injury, police said.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said the man was wanted in connection with a call early Tuesday morning that involved an assault with a deadly weapon and a battery domestic violence.

No further information was immediately available late Wednesday night.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.