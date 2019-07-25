Man in custody after barricade at southwest Las Vegas apartment

A man was taken into custody about 10:20 p.m. after a standoff that started after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation near Fort Apache and Russell roads in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A barricade situation that started Wednesday afternoon ended about seven hours later with Las Vegas police taking a man into custody.

Police responded to an apartment complex at 5450 S. Fort Apache Road around 3:18 p.m. after a man called to say he was armed and making threats in his apartment, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police believed the man was armed with a rifle.

Metro blocked off Fort Apache From Russell Road to Mesa Vista Avenue during the barricade.

The man was taken into custody about 10:20 p.m. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.