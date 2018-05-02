Man in custody after barricade situation in Henderson

A man is in custody after a barricade situation, the Henderson Police Department tweeted Tuesday night.

Henderson Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a warrant to a man, who barricaded himself inside a reside on the 700 block of Mira Montana Street, near U.S. Highway 95 and Galleria Drive, police spokesman Scott Williams said.

SWAT officers responded, and police believed the man had guns inside the residence, Williams said.

The department tweeted about 6 p.m. that the man had surrendered to officers.

Another man who police called a hostage was inside the residence with him. Nobody was injured in the incident, police later tweeted.

There was no threat to the community, he said.

The residence bordered a business, and nearby roads were temporarily closed as a result.

