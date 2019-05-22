Man in custody after Las Vegas police pursuit

Officers attempted to stop a car at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road, before it fled from police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man at a central valley apartment complex after he fled from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop a car at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road, before it fled from police, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. A Metro helicopter unit was able to follow the car as it drove “reckless” for about 10 miles, to an apartment complex on the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard.

At least one man got out of the car at the complex, who may have been armed, Meltzer said.

Metro’s SWAT team was called to the scene, and police took one person into custody without incident, Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Further information was not immediately available.

