Crime

Man in custody after SWAT response, evacuations in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2021 - 4:24 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Sunday after a situation that prompted evacuations and traffic shutdowns in the southwest valley.

Police early Sunday were called to 8101 West Flamingo Road, where Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said a man was suffering from a mental crisis was considered a threat to his neighbors. A SWAT team evacuated the apartment complex.

Traffic was closed on Flamingo between Warbonnet Way and South Durango Drive as police responded.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 3:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

