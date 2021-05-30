Man in custody after SWAT response, evacuations in southwest valley

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Sunday after a situation that prompted evacuations and traffic shutdowns in the southwest valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police early Sunday were called to 8101 West Flamingo Road, where Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said a man was suffering from a mental crisis was considered a threat to his neighbors. A SWAT team evacuated the apartment complex.

Traffic was closed on Flamingo between Warbonnet Way and South Durango Drive as police responded.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 3:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

