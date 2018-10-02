Man in fatal Las Vegas crash fled to parents’ home, warrant says

He told his parents that he had been in a crash and had left behind his 10-year-old nephew, Zion Jimenez, a newly released arrest warrant said. Then he left his parents’ home. He is still at large, court and jail records show.

Jonathan Mora (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jonathan Mora, 23, came home about midnight to wash off the blood.

Prosecutors charged Mora with murder last week following the Sept. 15 crash that killed Zion and injured two others, according to jail and court records. Police previously identified Mora and Zion as relatives, but the arrest warrant clarifies that Zion was his nephew.

The warrant said Mora was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima that was traveling 110 mph two seconds before slamming into the back of a 2015 Toyota Camry about 11:30 p.m. near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Mountain Vista Street.

The posted speed limit in the residential neighborhood was 35 mph, the warrant said.

“This act was unjustifiable and resulted in a crash which sent three people to the hospital,” a detective wrote in the warrant.

Witnesses to the crash pulled Zion and a 20-year-old backseat passenger from the Nissan, which caught fire. Zion was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died Sept. 21 of blunt force injuries of the head and neck, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The 20-year-old and the Toyota driver were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash sent the Toyota spinning for 217 feet and the Nissan spinning for 126 feet, the warrant said.

Mora, the 20-year-old man and Zion, riding as a front passenger, all were unrestrained in the car, the warrant said.

Witnesses reported hearing Mora scream, “my nephew, my nephew,” before he fled the scene, the warrant said.

A crime scene analyst noted blood on the driver’s airbag and a bloody handprint from the block wall that Mora was seen jumping over as he fled.

In addition to the murder charge, Mora faces three charges each of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash, as well as a charge of child abuse.

Data collected from the two cars clocked the Nissan at 110 mph and the Toyota at 16 mph before the crash, the warrant said.

A GoFundMe page set up in Zion’s name had collected more than $3,000 as of Monday evening.

Police urged anybody with information to call Metro crash investigators at 702-828-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

