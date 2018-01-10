Crime

Man injured when stolen car hits tent in downtown Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2018 - 7:51 am
 

One man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after the tent he was sleeping in was struck by a stolen Porsche.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said a 23-year-old man driving the stolen Porsche SUV lost control just before 4:30 a.m. while traveling north on Veterans Memorial Drive near Sycamore Lane.

The vehicle struck a curb before crashing into the 48-year-old man’s tent, which was partially in the roadway, Gordon said.

The man in the tent was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver was arrested for a stolen vehicle offense, Gordon said, but was not impaired.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

