Man involved in fatal Boulder City crash faces murder charge

A man who police have said was speeding over 100 mph when he crashed into a vehicle in Boulder City, killing a Las Vegas man, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Joshua Buckingham (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The suspect, 27-year-old Joshua Buckingham, initially was arrested on a charge of reckless driving resulting in death in connection with the March 7 crash on southbound U.S. Highway 93 near Yucca Street.

But Boulder City Justice Court records show that in early June, an amended criminal complaint tacking on the second-degree murder charge was filed, and by late July, Buckingham had been indicted by a grand jury.

Buckingham had posted $5,000 bail on the reckless driving charge on March 18, according to the records, but it wasn’t immediately clear Friday whether he remained free on bail.

Following the grand jury indictment, the case was bound over to Clark County District Court. Those records show that his bail was reset Thursday to $150,000.

A status hearing to set a trial date is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that on the morning of the crash, Buckingham’s white Chevrolet Malibu was seen by multiple witnesses “recklessly” changing lanes and speeding over 100 mph before slamming into the driver’s side of 58-year-old Randy Reiner’s Ford F-250 as he was exiting a gas station parking lot.

Reiner, a Las Vegas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

