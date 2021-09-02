Man jailed after allegedly biting police dog during arrest

The suspect bit Yogi, a Metropolitan Police Department K-9 officer, twice “behind his ears in the neck area,” but did not visibly injure the dog, arrest report says.

Carl Duncan. Photo courtesy Las Vegas police.

Carl Duncan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly biting a Las Vegas police K-9 dog on Monday.

Carl Duncan of Las Vegas was arrested on two felony counts of mistreating a police animal and other charges arising from a confrontation with police officers on the 4300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Metropolitan Police Department officers wrote in an arrest report for Duncan that officers were called to the Pinnacle Apartments at 9:15 a.m. by a man who said Duncan threatened, then chased him with a knife during an argument over occupancy of an apartment. Police searched the area for Duncan but could not find him.

Police said they returned to the Pinnacle Apartments a little more than an hour later and found Duncan in the middle of the complex. An officer chased Duncan down the street to a parking lot where Duncan, police said, brandished a knife and took “a fighting stance” while lunging at an officer.

At the same time, an officer approached with a K-9 dog named Yogi. Police said Duncan dropped the knife but kept retreating, so Yogi was let off his chain. Yogi, police said, bit Duncan on his left arm as he took the man to the ground, prompting Duncan to bite back.

“Carl managed to take a sitting platform and opened his mouth and bit K-9 Yogi behind his ears in the neck area two separate times,” police wrote in the report.

Police said Duncan was then taken into custody. An officer did not see any visible injuries to the dog.

Duncan was treated at University Medical Center, then booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of committing five felonies.

In addition to the mistreating a police animal counts, Duncan was being held on assault with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public official and assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon.

Duncan was scheduled for a 72-hour hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court early Friday. The outcome of that hearing was not immediately available. Court records indicate Duncan was also being held due to a probation/parole violation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.