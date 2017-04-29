Man jailed on suspicion of beating girlfriend’s 2-year-old

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, causing critical injuries, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Jose Ricardo Alamilla-Perez was arrested Thursday afternoon, the report said.

About 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the child’s mother left her seven children between the ages of 2 and 12 under the care of Alamilla-Perez while she went to work. When she returned from work about midnight, she noticed the 2-year-old wasn’t acting right in her crib, saying her daughter was making strange sounds.

When she went to check on the baby, she noticed the baby had a bump on her head and bruises and was limp and unresponsive, at which point she asked Alamilla-Perez what happened, the report said.

Alamilla-Perez told her that the child’s 9-year-old brother had bathed her and that she fell in the bathtub. The mother then took the child to University Medical Center’s pediatrics unit, according to the arrest report.

The child was immediately taken into emergency surgery due to several severe injuries, including brain, ribs and abdominal damage, the report said

The mother told police that she had been dating Alamilla-Perez for one year and that the couple had lived together for about seven months.

She told police he frequently watched her kids while she went to work. She also said her kids “loved” Alamilla-Perez and that she never saw him mistreat her children, according to the arrest report.

Alamilla-Perez told detectives that the toddler had had a dirty diaper that leaked at about 9:30 p.m. so he instructed her 9-year-old brother to give her a bath. He told police that while the boy was bathing the baby, the child had fallen in the shower, but he didn’t hear or see the fall, according to the arrest report.

When asked who should be held accountable for the 2-year-old’s injuries, Alamilla-Perez said, “I don’t know,” according to the arrest report.

Detectives then interviewed the 9-year-old boy, who told officers that Alamilla-Perez was angry about the dirty diaper and that he punched the child in the stomach, back and ribs, repeatedly, while the boy and two other siblings were downstairs watching TV. The boy also described hearing the child cry and witnessing Alamilla-Perez punch the baby while taking her upstairs to his mother’s bedroom and hearing her fall down from being hit so hard, he told police.

According to the arrest report, three other children were home during the incident but were asleep. The 9-year-old also told police that Alamilla-Perez would frequently hit all of the children, except for his brother, according to the arrest report.

Alamilla-Perez was booked into Clark County Detention Center and faces three counts of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm, one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect with substantial bodily harm.

At the time of his arrest, the 2-year-old was on life support at UMC.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.