Crime

Man killed after pointing gun at police, says Nye County Sheriff’s Office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated October 9, 2023 - 4:09 pm
(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A man was killed by deputies Sunday evening in Pahrump after a nearly four-hour barricade event that began as a family dispute, according to a news release by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 4:45 p.m. to a “call regarding an ongoing family dispute,” the department stated in a Facebook post. The unidentified man refused to exit his residence on the 500 block of Bunarch Road.

The call evolved into a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, as one of the parties was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction.

At about 8:20 p.m. the suspect pointed a firearm at NCSO personnel and was shot by deputies.

He died at the scene.

No other details were immediately released. An update is planned for Wednesday, said the NCSO.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

