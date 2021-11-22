64°F
Man killed by officers said he was going to ‘get police to shoot him’

Police provide update on officer-involved shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 10:23 am
 
Updated November 22, 2021 - 11:29 am
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An SUV driven by a suspect is seen at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bank robbery suspect fatally shot by police had told his girlfriend earlier in the day that he was going to “do something to get police to shoot him,” Las Vegas police said at a news briefing Monday.

Assistant Sheriff Lazaro Chavez said that police Sgt. Donald Graham and officer Amelia Lukac each fired their weapon at Steven Thomas, 36, at Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way on Wednesday.

Chavez said police received multiple calls regarding Thomas that morning, including an armed robbery where he took a man’s vehicle at gunpoint. He later attempted to rob a convenience store, Chavez said, before demanding money from tellers at a bank and leaving with cash.

Graham and Lukac then saw Thomas in the stolen vehicle, Chavez said. Graham struck Thomas with his vehicle after he reached for his waistband. Police said Thomas then walked toward Lukac, and both officers fired at Thomas. Chavez said Thomas continued to try to get up several times, and Lukac fired until he stopped moving.

Graham fired one round during the incident and Lukac fired 20 rounds, Chavez said. Thomas did not fire his gun, according to Chavez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

