Man killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas, police say

Officers were called just after 7:50 p.m. to North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found in the intersection at North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Ceddy Ced)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. to North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer. Police believe the man was struck by a vehicle, he said in a briefing at the scene.

Homicide detectives initially were called because it appeared the man had been shot. A metal fragment found in the man’s abdomen appeared to be a piece of a button from his jacket, Spencer said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.