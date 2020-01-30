Man killed in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas, police say
Officers were called just after 7:50 p.m. to North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.
Police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of an east Las Vegas intersection Wednesday night in an apparent hit-and-run crash.
Officers were called about 8:05 p.m. to North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer. Police believe the man was struck by a vehicle, he said in a briefing at the scene.
Homicide detectives initially were called because it appeared the man had been shot. A metal fragment found in the man’s abdomen appeared to be a piece of a button from his jacket, Spencer said.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
