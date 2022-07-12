Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man shot and killed in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

He was Jadie Hall Jr., a 39-year-old North Las Vegas resident, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road, police said.

North Las Vegas police officer Alexander Cuevas said Monday that additional details were not available.

