Man killed in Saturday morning crash near McCarran airport ID’d

Justin Anderson, 22, was a passenger in a 1999 Ford Ranger that was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue when it crashed about 3:55 a.m.

A passenger killed in a fatal crash near McCarran International Airport early Saturday has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

Justin Anderson was the passenger in a 1999 Ford Ranger that was traveling east on Tropicana Avenue at about 3:55 a.m. when it veered off the roadway and collided with a “large traffic signal pole,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Anderson, whose hometown was not listed, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver was identified by police as Leobardo Hernandez, 24, of Las Vegas. He was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive.

Hernandez showed signs of impairment and was arrested, police said. He faces a felony charge of DUI resulting in death, as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to properly maintain a travel lane, court records show. He has a hearing set for Tuesday.

