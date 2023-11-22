Man killed in Spring Valley hit-and-run crash

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. at Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road.

A vehicle struck a man in Spring Valley on Tuesday night, leaving him dead before fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. at Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.

Stark said the pedestrian died at the scene and that roads would be shutdown for several hours.

