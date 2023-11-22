48°F
Crime

Man killed in Spring Valley hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 12:20 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A vehicle struck a man in Spring Valley on Tuesday night, leaving him dead before fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. at Buffalo Drive and Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.

Stark said the pedestrian died at the scene and that roads would be shutdown for several hours.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

