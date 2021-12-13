Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting identified

The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street in northwest Las Vegas around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting over the weekend in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

The victim was identified Monday as 24-year-old Devion Malik Fields Pickett. He died of multiple gunshot wounds with probable vascular injury, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street at 8:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found Fields Pickett sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation found that Fields Pickett was in a vehicle when someone drove by and shot him, before speeding away from the area, police said.

No additional information on the case was available Monday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.