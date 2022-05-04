69°F
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 10:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead Tuesday in central Las Vegas after a suspected hit-and-run, police said.

At around 8:45 p.m., a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s was found in the road on South Decatur Boulevard, south of West Harmon Avenue. The man died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andy Kelvington.

Decatur was closed in both directions from Harmon to Royal Ridge Drive, he said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson @reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

