Man on house arrest died of drug intoxication, coroner rules

A man on house arrest who was found dead in a northwest Las Vegas home this month died from the effects of drug intoxication, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

On March 1, police responded to a report of a dead man at a home on the 4500 block of Chieftain Street, near Craig and Fort Apache roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The man, 29-year-old Patrick McCracken, died of acute intoxication by the combined effects of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Metro’s news release, which does not mention McCracken’s name, said he was on house arrest in connection with stalking-related charges.

Police had no contact with him before he was found dead, Metro said.

