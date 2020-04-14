Man on house arrest dies after ‘medical episode’

Las Vegas police said a man died after a “medical episode” on Monday, about a month after he was released from the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was on house arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department said, when in response to a “medical episode” Monday medics drove him from the 5100 block of West Tropicana Avenue to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say why the man needed medical attention. His name was not released when the police announced his death Tuesday. And the cause and manner of his death will come from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro said the man was released from the jail March 16 and was on house arrest and technically still in police custody when he died.

No other information was released.

