Crime

Man on scooter dies after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 1:27 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2023 - 3:00 pm
(Getty Images)

A man who was struck by a car while riding a motorized scooter on the Historic Westside has died, police said Monday.

The 67-year-old man was riding around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near West Washington Avenue and J Street when he collided with the bumper of a 2018 Nissan Versa, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“(He was) continuously riding on the sidewalk and the travel lanes switching between the two when there were obstructions on the sidewalk,” police said.

The man was ejected from the scooter after the collision and taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Las Vegas resident Timothy Luckett.

Police did not say if the 47-year-old Los Angeles woman driving the car was suspected of impairment or speeding.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mark Credico contributed to this report.

