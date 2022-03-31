Man picks up 3rd impaired driving charge with 2 cases still open

The court ordered him to be released on his own recognizance because he was not charged, but he was held without bail in the two other two active cases.

A man arrested on a third suspected impaired driving case in two years is accused of running away after crashing into a semi-truck, according to court records released Wednesday.

Bryant Duran, 29, was arrested March 22 after attempting to run away from a crash near North Bruce Street and East Harris Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Duran told police he was upset his girlfriend died and was driving to a friend’s house. He told officers he saw a red light, then corrected his statement and said he saw a stop sign, but chose to speed through the intersection, police wrote in the report.

Detectives suspected Duran was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash, but he refused to take a blood test. Officers took his blood after getting a warrant approved, but the results were not immediately available.

He was initially booked into Clark County Detention Center on a third offense of driving while impaired, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving damage and battery.

The arrest report did not detail why Duran was booked on battery.

In 2019, Duran pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced to community service and drug counseling. Within three months, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle in two separate cases. Court records showed he was sentenced to a combined 66 days in jail.

But 62 days later, on May 10, 2020 police stopped Duran around 1 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard, South, and Sunset Road because he had no headlights and was driving “extremely slow,” according to an arrest report. He was not charged with impaired driving until January.

On December 8, 2020, an arrest report indicated Duran smashed into a fence after jumping the curb at 3:35 a.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and South Lamont Street. Detectives found two grams of heroin and a Xanax pill in his pockets, according to the arrest report.

Court records show he was charged with impaired driving more than six months later, on June 15. Both cases are scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 11.

Charges had not been filed as of Thursday in the newest case, and the court ordered him to be released on his own recognizance because he was not charged, but he was held without bail in the two other two active cases.

He remained in jail Thursday morning without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again April 11 for a preliminary hearing in the other two open cases.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.