Man pinned between cars in suspected impaired crash has died

A Las Vegas man critically injured in an impaired driving crash last week has died, police announced Wednesday morning.

A 1994 Ford F-150 and a 2020 Toyota Corolla were involved in a minor fender bender near East Tropicana Avenue and South Maryland Parkway round 11:30 p.m. on May 17, police said at the time. While the 55-year-old man driving the Corolla was inspecting the damage, Serena Mueller, 24, of Henderson smashed into the two vehicles with her 2014 Toyota Camry, pinning the man between the truck and the Corolla.

“During the field interview, Ms. Mueller advised she was driving her vehicle and admitted to taking sleeping pills,” according to the arrest report. “Ms. Mueller also told (an officer) she takes all kinds of medication and told him to mind his business.”

Police said that the man who was pinned had extensive injuries to his legs, blood in his lungs and injuries to his arms. The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet identified him or determined his cause and manner of death Wednesday morning.

Mueller was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to decrease speed or use due care, and driving on a non-Nevada license while license is suspended, failure to change registration and resident with a non-Nevada license, according to court records.

She was being held without bail and had not been formally charged as of Wednesday morning.

