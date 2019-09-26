Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Las Vegas casino exec

A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park.

Anthony Wrobel, the former Venetian dealer accused of killing casino vice president Mia Banks and injuring Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games, during a company picnic at Sunset Park makes his initial court appearance on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Mia Banks (Las Vegas Sands Corp.) The Venetian employees shot at a company picnic Sunday

A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park last year.

Anthony Wrobel, a former employee at The Venetian, was charged in the shooting of two of the resort’s executives at the picnic on April 15, 2018. One of the executives, Mia Banks, died. Another, Hector Rodriguez, was seriously wounded.

Last week, Wrobel pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole at a hearing in November.

Wrobel was arrested at a Texas freeway rest stop four days after the killing and was returned to Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

