79°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Man pleads guilty in nearly $1M unemployment fraud scheme

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A previously-deported English national is facing up to five years in federal prison for bilking nearly $700,000 from Nevada and California residents using fraudulent unemployment insurance cards, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Alan Ray, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to possess counterfeit and authorized access devices, which he tried to ship to his home in Houston from Wynn Las Vegas a year ago, according to a statement from the department.

In total, Ray and unidentified co-conspirators had nearly $1 million fraudulently approved from unemployment benefits, withdrawing at least $698,655 of it.

The probe began Oct. 27, 2020, after Ray tried to ship a laptop, a ledger with dozens of names and social security numbers, and a couple dozen unemployment benefits debit cards issued to unsuspected victims, the complaint said.

The shipping agreement allowed staff at the resort to look in the package, which they did, subsequently contacting the FBI.

Las Vegas police arrested Ray on Nov. 9, after he was told to travel back to Las Vegas to pick up the package at the hotel, telling him that it had a leaking computer battery, the complaint said.

Ray presented fraudulent identification cards but was later identified by immigration authorities, who’d deported Ray a decade ago for overstaying his visa, the complaint said.

Ray and his co-conspirator had unemployment claims for an additional $215,121 filed from March to November last year denied, the complaint said.

At his sentencing hearing scheduled for Feb. 4 in Las Vegas, Ray also faces a $250,000 fine, officials said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Team adds another former 1st-round pick
Raiders report: Team adds another former 1st-round pick
2
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
3
Sisolak, other driver cited in Sunday auto crash
Sisolak, other driver cited in Sunday auto crash
4
DRAWING BOARD: Oops, Biden did it again
DRAWING BOARD: Oops, Biden did it again
5
Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say
Las Vegas coach met student in Walmart parking lot, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Man shot to death in southeast Las Vegas parking lot
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez / RJ

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, police said.