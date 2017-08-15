ad-fullscreen
Crime

Man pushing cart critically injured in Las Vegas hit-and-run

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 7:30 am
 
Updated August 15, 2017 - 8:33 am

A man was found lying in the street after an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning on Harmon Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

A passing Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted the man at 1:37 a.m. on Harmon, east of Wynn Road, Metropolitan Police Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart near the south curb and was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Harmon Avenue, a news release said.

He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

