Man pushing cart critically injured in Las Vegas hit-and-run

Evidence at the scene indicates that the pedestrian was near the south curb when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Harmon Avenue early Tuesday, police say.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run on Harmon Avenue near Valley View Boulevard on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found lying in the street after an apparent hit-and-run Tuesday morning on Harmon Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

A passing Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted the man at 1:37 a.m. on Harmon, east of Wynn Road, Metropolitan Police Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

Evidence at the scene indicated that the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart near the south curb and was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Harmon Avenue, a news release said.

He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3317 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

