Man recaptured after driving away from Nevada prison

Jeremiah Nichols, 32, was arrested twice before being taken to High Desert State Prison.

Jeremiah Nichols (Nevada Department of Corrections)

The Nevada Department of Corrections recaptured a man who drove away from a department facility in May.

Jeremiah Nichols, 32, was arrested in May on suspicion of DUI after driving away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing Center in his employer’s vehicle, according to NDOC.

“In an oversight by the Nevada Department of Corrections, a return warrant was not issued, and Nichols was released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance,” a statement from NDOC read.

Nichols was arrested on Sept. 22 on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping but was then released on house arrest. NDOC and local law enforcement captured Nichols on Tuesday and he was taken to High Desert State Prison, according to NDOC.

The department said it has adopted stricter protocols to prevent something similar from happening again.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.