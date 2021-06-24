90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Crime

Man run over during fight sparked by road rage dies, family says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 5:46 pm
 
Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at ...
Homicide detectives investigate after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man left gravely wounded Tuesday when a driver ran him over during a fight sparked by road rage died Wednesday morning, according to relatives.

Family identified him as 73-year-old Marlin Smith, a retired police officer and former Navy lieutenant from Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday to East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway after Smith was struck, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Witnesses told detectives that the driver of a Chevy Suburban had cut off Smith’s Jeep on Desert Inn. When Smith honked his horn, a passenger in the Suburban got out and threw a beer can at the Jeep.

Spencer said this led to a fight between Smith and the passenger of the SUV, which unfolded in front of both vehicles.

When the fight moved to the front of the Suburban, the passenger got back into the vehicle and the driver ran Smith over, drove over a median and left the scene. Homicide is investigating because the crash was considered an intentional act, Spencer said.

Police later pulled over a Suburban and detained two people, but no suspects had been named as of Wednesday afternoon.

Smith was a devout Christian, his oldest sister, Elna Ermel, said. He became the eldest of four siblings — and the only boy — when his older brother died, she said.

“He was very protective of me growing up,” Ermel said. “He looked out for me and for all of us.”

Ermel said her brother was part of a local motorcycle group coordinated through his church.

Aside from his three sisters, Ermel said Smith and his wife cared for two daughters, a son, three granddaughters and a great-grandson.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Ermel said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not formally identified Smith as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
2
Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth
Frustrated Daniel Negreanu looks to avoid sweep by Phil Hellmuth
3
A’s impressed with Summerlin, but still considering over 20 ballpark sites
A’s impressed with Summerlin, but still considering over 20 ballpark sites
4
CARTOONS: COVID origin secrecy
CARTOONS: COVID origin secrecy
5
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man killed after shooting NDOT worker may have ties to California homicide
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

A man who died in a gun battle with officers after he shot a state transportation worker on a remote Nevada highway last week has been identified as a 34-year-old from Northern California who may have ties to a homicide there, authorities say.