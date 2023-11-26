51°F
Crime

Man run over, killed after argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 5:29 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was killed when he was run over in a parking lot amid an argument, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro police said they responded to a report at about 8:39 pm Friday night of an injured male in a parking lot in the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

According to homicide investigators, the man had been standing outside a vehicle, and was in an argument with somebody in the vehicle. The vehicle then struck the man, police said in a news release issued Saturday.

The vehicle drove off before officers arrived, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

