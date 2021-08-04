Man scales Las Vegas Strip hotel to protest new mask mandates

A Las Vegas-based rock climber scaled the exterior of the Aria on Tuesday in protest of the state’s latest COVID-19 mask mandates for indoor public areas.

A Las Vegas-based rock climber scaled the exterior of the Aria on Tuesday in protest of the state's latest COVID-19 mask mandates for indoor public areas. (Maison Des Champs)

Maison Des Champs

Maison Des Champs reflected on the exterior of the Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. The 22-year-old rock climber scaled the exterior of the hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in what he described as a protest against Nevada's latest COVID-19 mask mandate for public indoor areas. (Maison Des Champs)

A Las Vegas-based rock climber scaled the exterior of the Aria on Tuesday in protest of the state’s latest COVID-19 mask mandates for indoor public areas.

Maison Des Champs, 22, began climbing around 5:30 a.m. About a half hour later, after scaling more than 60 floors, Des Champs was met by Las Vegas police officers at the top of the Strip hotel.

Yesterday, our officers faced another unique challenge…this time being an #UrbanClimber ascending 60+ floors. This reckless act is extremely dangerous & very illegal. That’s why our team was ready to rescue & arrest the suspect. 🧗‍♂️ + 🏙 =👮‍♂️ + 🔗 + 🚔#LVMPD #Vegas #cops #yikes pic.twitter.com/sXRpm1Nm5n — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 4, 2021

“This reckless act is extremely dangerous & very illegal,” Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren wrote in a tweet.

Des Champs was arrested on one count each of trespassing not amounting to burglary and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanor charges. He was released from custody by noon on Tuesday.

Des Champs said he was inspired to protest the latest mask mandates, which went into effect on Friday, in honor of his grandfather, who died by suicide last year during the lockdown.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me,” Des Champs told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “COVID is dangerous. And masks aren’t that big of a deal, but it’s what they stand for: a loss of freedom and personal choice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.