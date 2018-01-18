Man sent to prison for child’s death

A 32-year-old man was ordered to serve 148 months to life in prison Wednesday for the death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son.

Richard Findley Jr. (GoFundMe)

Kenneth Robinson Jr. pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Richard Findley Jr., known to his family as Ramasje, died in October 2016 after suffering various injuries throughout his body.

“I cannot even comprehend how painful and slow his death was,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said. Robinson “deserves every minute of every day that he got, and no amount of time can make up for the loss that he created for the victim and his family.”

Robinson admitted to police that he struck the boy in the head and stomach and tied the child’s arms behind his back for several hours.

“It’s truly a tragic case,” defense attorney Robert Draskovich said. “There wasn’t an intent to kill him. As a result of the violent treatment, he died.”

A jury in February convicted the boy’s mother, Roshaun Malone, of two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm. She was sentenced to 10 to 26 years behind bars.

