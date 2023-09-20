Man sentenced to 20 years in mail fraud scheme becomes fugitive

A federal warrnt has been issued for Mario Castro, 55, who was to have surrendered early this week, U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

A man ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison for his role in a fraudulent prize scheme has failed to report to authorities.

A federal warrant has been issued for Mario Castro, 55, who was to have surrendered early this week, said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

“We ask that anyone with information about Castro’s whereabouts not approach him and to contact law enforcement,” Schofield said in an email late Tuesday. They can also call 877-926-8332.

On Friday, the Department of Justice sentenced Castro to 20 years in prison in connection with a prize notification scheme that ran from 2010 to 2018.

Miguel Castro, 58, of Las Vegas was sentenced to 235 months in prison while Jose Luis Mendez, 49, of Henderson was sentenced to 168 months in prison.

Seven people were convicted or plead guilty in the scheme that officials said took in millions from victims, many of them elderly.

