96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Man sentenced to prison for Lake Mead hatchet attack

People enjoy the water during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sun ...
People enjoy the water during Memorial Day weekend at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Boulder City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jutting rocks and natural caves that have been carved out by erosion and weathering along Redst ...
Jutting rocks and natural caves that have been carved out by erosion and weathering along Redstone Trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area photo)
More Stories
Defense attorney Christopher Oram listens to Jose “Chille” DeCastro during a hearing at the ...
YouTuber accused of obstructing Las Vegas officer has conviction dismissed
Kenneth Alston (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man stole over $140K of goods from Las Vegas sunglass stores, police say
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim identified in Las Vegas apartment homicide
The Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Most Nevada District Courts don’t offer case information online, study says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated July 10, 2024 - 6:58 pm

A man who attacked a person with a hatchet at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 2018 was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison, according to Jason Frierson, U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada.

Colorado resident Christopher Booker, 48, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2023 and pleaded guilty to an assault charge in April of this year, Frierson said in a news release.

In addition to the 10-year sentence, U.S. District Judge James Mahan also sentenced Booker to three years of supervised release, Frierson added.

The plea agreement said that on Sept. 7, 2018, at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Booker “intentionally and repeatedly struck and bludgeoned” the victim using a Tomahawk hatchet.

The victim suffered 22 injuries, including injuries resulting in permanent damage to the victim’s left hand as well as protracted loss and impairment of the jaw.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘We have to learn to prepare’: Church leaders get active shooter preparedness training
recommend 2
Police: Woman found dead on road in suspected homicide
recommend 3
Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified
recommend 4
Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in southeast valley crash — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Second of 2 Las Vegas apartment fires damages 12 units
recommend 6
Gas line suspected in Las Vegas apartment fire