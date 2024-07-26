Man serving 45 years after sexually assaulting child dies in Nevada prison

Jose Guardado had been convicted of sexual assault, lewdness with a minor and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

An inmate serving a sentence of 45 years to life after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child, among other offenses, died July 20 at a state prison in Carson City, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jose Guardado, 56, had been serving his sentence at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center after his conviction on charges including sexual assault of a victim under 16, lewdness with a minor and possession of a stolen vehicle.

An autopsy was requested and Guardado’s next of kin was notified of his death, the department said.

Guardado was sentenced with the possibility of parole in Washoe County for the sexual assault and lewdness with a minor offenses, according to the department’s inmate search website.

Guardado was sentenced in Clark County after he was convicted of attempted possession of a stolen vehicle, the department’s website says.

Guardado had been incarcerated by the state corrections department since 2015, the department said in a news release.

