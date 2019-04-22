Man serving life sentence for murder dies in Nevada prison

Robert Buff (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man serving a life sentence for murder died Sunday in a Northern Nevada prison.

Robert Buff, 64, died in the hospice unit in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was committed in 1995 from Washoe County for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, the department said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will determine Buff’s cause and manner of death.

