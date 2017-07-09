Man shoots self in shoulder, ending Las Vegas funeral home lockdown

The Metropolitan Police Department has shut down a funeral home near McCarran International Airport because of an armed man in the cemetery.

Police respond to reports of a gunman at the Davis Funeral Home on Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane about 10 a.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed man who threatened suicide and then shot himself in the shoulder is in police custody after prompting a four-hour barricade at eastern Las Vegas funeral home on Sunday.

At 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunman at the Davis Funeral Home at 6200 S. Eastern Ave., near Patrick Lane. Police negotiated with the man, who they said put the gun to his head and stomach multiple times.

Eastern Avenue was shut down in both directions between Sunset Road and Patrick Lane.

The east-west runway at McCarran International Airport was shut down because of the incident, with air traffic being diverted to the north-south runway, police said.

“A few departing and arriving flights have been delayed,” McCarran Airport spokesman Michael Oram said. “Depending on the situation, it is unknown how long the delays will last.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at least 30 flights have been delayed.

About 2 p.m., the man “finally gave up,” Gordon said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after his self-inflicted gunshot. Police said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

