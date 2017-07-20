Man shot just north of Craig Ranch Regional Park

About 7 p.m., arriving officers found the man with at least one gunshot to the upper body just in front of the Sedona apartment complex, 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, near the Camino Al Norte intersection.

North Las Vegas Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening near Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. just in front of the Sedona apartment complex, 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, near the Camino Al Norte intersection, North Las Vegas police spokesman Gary Nellis said.

Arriving officers found the man with at least one gunshot to the upper body. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, and he is expected to live, Nellis said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute. As of 10 p.m., no one was in custody.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031