Crime

Man sought in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured woman on scooter

Investigators are seeking this man in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman on an electric scooter on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, near a Dotty’s at 4213 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Investigators are seeking this man in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman on an electric scooter on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, near a Dotty’s at 4213 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2025 - 3:37 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s aid in locating a driver in connection with a felony hit-and-run case in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The man was last seen leaving a Dotty’s at 4213 Boulder Highway, near South Lamb Boulevard, around 1 p.m. Aug. 7, according to an NHP release.

He got into a 2013-19 light colored Cadillac ATS sedan, and as he exited the private drive parallel to Mayorga Street onto northbound Boulder Highway, he struck and seriously injured a woman on an electric scooter. She was southbound on the east sidewalk prior to getting struck.

This vehicle may have right front-end damage.

If anyone has information regarding this suspect or vehicle involved, contact NHP at 702-668-4100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

