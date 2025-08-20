Man sought in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured woman on scooter
The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s aid in locating a driver in connection with a felony hit-and-run case in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
The man was last seen leaving a Dotty’s at 4213 Boulder Highway, near South Lamb Boulevard, around 1 p.m. Aug. 7, according to an NHP release.
He got into a 2013-19 light colored Cadillac ATS sedan, and as he exited the private drive parallel to Mayorga Street onto northbound Boulder Highway, he struck and seriously injured a woman on an electric scooter. She was southbound on the east sidewalk prior to getting struck.
This vehicle may have right front-end damage.
If anyone has information regarding this suspect or vehicle involved, contact NHP at 702-668-4100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
