Man struck in August hit-and-run died last week, police say

Luis Burciaga, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in the crash.

A man died last week after being struck in a suspected DUI hit-and-run last month, police said.

A 47-year-old Las Vegas resident was pushing a shopping cart around 8:20 a.m. Aug. 9 in the right-turn lane on East Washington Avenue at the intersection with Main Street.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Luis Burciaga, 29, of Los Angeles, was driving a black 2004 Honda Civic and abruptly crossed multiple lanes to the right-turn lane where he struck the pedestrian.

The man was struck from behind and wrapped onto the hood of the Honda and became lodged on the front windshield. Burciaga continued driving on Washington Avenue until hitting a raised median at the intersection of Rancho Drive, police said. At that point, the pedestrian fell off the car and onto the ground, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, police were told by the Clark County coroner’s office that the victim had died on Saturday.

The victim is expected to be identified by the coroner’s office.

Burciaga was arrested the day of the crash on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run charges. He remains in custody and is due in court on Wednesday.

