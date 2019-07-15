Man surrenders after 5-hour barricade event in central Las Vegas

One man surrendered shortly after 7 a.m. Monday after a five-hour barricade event in central Las Vegas.

One man surrendered shortly after 7 a.m. Monday after a five-hour standoff in central Las Vegas.

Police called their SWAT team to assist as they investigated a domestic violence incident that began about 2 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of El Cederal Avenue, near South Arville Street and West Oakey Boulevard after reports of two men involved in the unspecified dispute, said Metro Lt. Allen Larsen.

A man, who was believed to be armed, refused to leave the residence, so SWAT was called to assist in his apprehension.

No weapons were found on him when he surrended, but detectives were securing a search warrant, Larsen said.

Several streets in the residential area were temporarily closed, Larsen said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.