96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Man surrenders after 5-hour barricade event in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 6:29 am
 
Updated July 15, 2019 - 8:23 am

One man surrendered shortly after 7 a.m. Monday after a five-hour standoff in central Las Vegas.

Police called their SWAT team to assist as they investigated a domestic violence incident that began about 2 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of El Cederal Avenue, near South Arville Street and West Oakey Boulevard after reports of two men involved in the unspecified dispute, said Metro Lt. Allen Larsen.

A man, who was believed to be armed, refused to leave the residence, so SWAT was called to assist in his apprehension.

No weapons were found on him when he surrended, but detectives were securing a search warrant, Larsen said.

Several streets in the residential area were temporarily closed, Larsen said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metro Police holds press conference about Oct. 1 report
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference on Wednesday, July 10, regarding a new report about the police department's performance during Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Surveillance footage of persons of interest in deadly shooting
Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a fatal shooting at Desert Shores Villas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail for Cierre Wood set at $500,000 for murder charge
Bail was set at half a million dollars for Cierre Wood, the ex-pro football player who faces a charge of first-degree murder with his girlfriend Amy Taylor in the death of 5-year-old La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man takes plea deal from murder to battery with deadly weapon
On Tuesday, July 9, Christopher J. Weygant II, originally charged with murder in the death of Bailey Beck, pleaded no contest to battery with a deadly weapon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man convicted of 1998 homicides at Las Vegas assisted living home
A judge found Gustavo Ramos-Martinez guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.
Henderson youth accused in killing of 19-year-old girlfriend arraigned
18-year-old Noah Hadley, accused of shooting his girlfriend after a house party, appeared in Henderson Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.
Security guard charged with murder appears in court
Security guard Brian William Love appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of homeless man Max Garcia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Preliminary hearing held for woman charged with sex trafficking of 11-year-old girl
Witnesses took the stand during a preliminary hearing held Thursday for Gigi Mitchell, the woman accused of trafficking an 11-year-old on the Las Vegas Strip.
Wayne Newton testifies during burglary trial
Wayne Newton takes the stand during the trial of Weslie Martin, one of two men who allegedly broke into and burglarized the Newton family residence.
Woman suspected of pushing man off Las Vegas bus stays on house arrest - VIDEO
Cadesha Bishop, accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus to his death, will remain on house arrest until her trial in April 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial begins for man with wire left in his body after medical procedure
Opening statements began today in a trial where a man says a physician left a wire in his body during a heart procedure in 2005. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police warn of fuel thieves
Las Vegas police and fire officials are warning the public of the danger of fuel thieves using modified vehicles to transport and dispense gasoline. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Surveillance video captures details of man pushed off bus
RTC surveillance video captures multiple views and audio of Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a Las Vegas bus.
LVMPD Investigates 9th Officer Involved Shooting of 2019 -- Armed Robbery Suspects in Summerlin
LVMPD Captain Yasenia Yatomi gives preliminary details about an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of N. Town Center Dr.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus pleads not guilty
A woman caught on video shoving a 74-year-old man off of a Las Vegas bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges related to his death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect faces 15 counts in shooting at Las Vegas Strip mall - VIDEO
Hasean Quinn, the man who faces multiple counts including assault with a deadly weapon after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Memorial Day, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man gets 54 life sentences for sexually assaulting children - VIDEO
Christopher Sena, who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse, was sentenced to over 337 years behind bars.
CCSD police on the arrest of Deamonte Warren - VIDEO
CCSD police arrested Chaparral High School custodian Deamonte Warren on Friday on three counts of a school employee having sex with a student and an additional count of providing alcohol to a minor. (Courtesy CCSD Police)
Woman charged with sex trafficking an 11-year-old girl on the Strip
Gigi Mitchell faces seven felony charges including sex trafficking and child abuse for bringing an 11-year-old girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
Former Las Vegas police officer get 25 life sentences for sexually abusing child
Former Las Vegas Police officer Bret Theil was sentences to 25 consecutive life sentences at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for sexually abusing a child over a decade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Man pushed off bus in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop on May 6, after she allegedly pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off of a parked bus near Fremont Street and 13th Street about 4:50 p.m. March 21.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
$1 million bail set for mother charged with drowning 2-year-old daughter
The 44-year-old mother who police say drowned her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub in a northeast Las Vegas apartment on Saturday made her first court appearance on Tuesday, May 14th.
Officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child appears in court
Matthew James Terry, a Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child, appears in court Monday morning, May 13, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek hit-and-run driver
A motorcycle officer pulled over a Mercedes SUV, and after the officer came to a stop, it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer.
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead, 1 wounded after east valley neighborhood shooting
One man and one woman are dead and another man wounded after a shooting Thursday afternoon in an east valley neighborhood.
Bail denied for former police detective charged with murder
Bail was denied Tuesday for former Metropolitan Police Department detective, Pamela Rene Bordeaux who is accused of fatally shooting her daughter’s ex-husband during supervised visitation with his child.
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, F ...
Epstein to remain jailed as judge considers bail
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Financier Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars for now as a federal judge mulls whether to grant bail on charges he sexually abused underage girls.

Justin Rector, 31, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona, ...
Arizona man gets life sentence for killing girl, 8, in 2014
By Dave Hawkins Special to the / RJ

Justin Rector, 31, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder in the asphyxiation death of Isabella “Bella” Grogan-Cannella in September 2014 in Arizona.