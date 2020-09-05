Man suspected of starting downtown house fire arrested

The suspect was detained by Las Vegas police and taken to the Clark County Detention Center by fire department arson investigators.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person suspected of starting a fire Saturday at a vacant downtown house has been arrested.

Crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to the home at 309 N. 9th St., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

The suspect was detained by Las Vegas police and taken to the Clark County Detention Center by fire department arson investigators.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.