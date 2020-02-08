Man taken into custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas

An hours-long barricade that stemmed from a “domestic violence incident” has ended Saturday morning in a southwest valley gated neighborhood, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 7:05 a.m. to the 10000 block of Emerald Pools Street, a residential area near Mountains Edge Parkway and Buffalo Drive, after report of a “domestic violence incident,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. Police believe a man is inside a home in the area and has refused to come outside.

SWAT officers also were at the scene Saturday morning, Nogle said.

No weapons were used by the suspect before police were called, and the victim is not inside the home with him, Nogle said.

He said the victim suffered minor injuries “caused by the suspect.”

The man was taken into custody without incident, Nogle said about 11:15 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

