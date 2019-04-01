Man taken into custody after barricade near Las Vegas Strip

The scene on Joe Brown Drive where police are handling a barricade situation in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. Metro received a report of a man armed with a firearm arguing with a woman. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man is in custody after he had apparently barricaded himself midday Monday inside a high-rise apartment just east of the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Just after 11:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of a man, possibly armed, arguing with a woman on the 200 block of Karen Avenue, near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue, according to the department.

The pair were seen entering a residence in the area shortly before officers arrived. The woman exited the unit uninjured at 1:25 p.m., but the man remained inside, police said.

He was later taken into custody, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield later told reporters at the scene.

“We believed at first that we may have had a hostage situation,” Hadfield said. “However, it then was downgraded into a barricaded person situation when we did get that female into our custody.”

Police had initially received information that a gunshot was heard, but officers were still investigating what happened, Hadfield said.

Adjacent units were evacuated and roads in the area were closed until the man was taken into custody.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.