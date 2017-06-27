Man taken into custody after barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas

A barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas has ended, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man and a 7-year-old child were found inside the home, and the man was taken into custody without incident at 1:55 p.m.

Officers responded to a call at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a woman who had been threatened by a man with a shotgun at her residence on the 8200 block of Azure Shores Court, near South Cimmaron and West Desert Inn roads.

She told police the incident happened earlier in the morning, hours before her call to the police, and that she left after the altercation. Police are still investigating the exact time of events and why there was a delay before the call.

SWAT and crisis negotiators went to the residence.

Streets in the surrounding neighborhoods were closed, and nearby homes were evacuated.

