Crime

Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2020 - 12:31 pm

Police said a man was taken into custody Friday after barricading himself in a home in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were staked out around the residence on the 2300 block of Wooster Circle, near Smoke Ranch Road and North Michael Way, at 11:50 a.m., officer Aden OcampoGomez said.

“Our detectives were trying to locate a wanted subject,” OcampoGomez said.

The man barricaded himself in the home when contacted by police. Officers, a SWAT team and negotiators were present, OcampoGomez said. The situation was resolved by 12:15 p.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

