Man taken into custody after he allegedly pointed gun at Las Vegas police

July 15, 2024 - 10:31 pm
 

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Monday evening after he allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer, authorities said.

The man threatened the officer around 5 p.m. near the intersection of West Twain Avenue and South Wynn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Kelvington said the officer was in the area for a reason not related to the man who pointed the gun. The man fled to a nearby apartment after he threatened the officer, Kelvington added.

“Officers surrounded the apartment and the male was taken into custody without incident,” according to Kelvington.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com.

