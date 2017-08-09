Man taken into custody after standoff in northeast Las Vegas

The unidentified man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after refusing to exit apartment overnight, police say.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Wednesday morning after a barricade situation in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Officers arrived about 5 p.m. Tuesday at a residence at 5370 E. Craig Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Henderson SWAT also responded to the incident, as Metro was working another barricade at an address in the northwest valley.

One or more people who were believed to have multiple guns inside the apartment refused to exit, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

One man eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody, and the apartment has been cleared, Gordon said about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

