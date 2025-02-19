Man tied to at least 10 Las Vegas Valley restaurant burglaries, police say

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section at 702-828-2639.

Police are seeking a man in connection with several commercial burglaries targeting restaurants and lounges throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

These burglaries started at the end of December with the most recent occurring Saturday on the 3600 block of South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release and police records.

In recent surveillance photos, a man wearing dark pants and a distinctive teal baseball cap is seen near a business before making forced entry. He is suspected of burglarizing at least 10 businesses at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigation section at 702-828-2639 or SVACPD@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

