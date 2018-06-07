Man trapped under slot machine after crash at Las Vegas store

A Las Vegas woman is facing a felony DUI charge after she allegedly drove through the front of a convenience store, trapping a man under a slot machine and breaking his neck.

A woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed through the front window of a 7-Eleven at 1805 E. Tropicana Ave., injuring three people, including a man whose neck was broken when a slot machine fell on him on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lula Jack, 53, was arrested early Sunday morning after police responded to reports of a crash at a 7-Eleven at 1805 E. Tropicana Ave., according to her arrest report.

Officers arriving at the scene found one man pinned under a slot machine, another whose foot had been run over and a third person injured by debris from the crash, according to the report.

The man who was pinned under a slot machine suffered a broken neck, but is expected to survive his injury.

Jack told police that her brakes failed as she pulled into a parking spot in front of the store, causing her to drive through the front. She told police that she’d had one beer at home before heading to the store.

According to the arrest report, a breath test at the scene revealed that Jack had a blood alcohol content level of .098 and she failed a field sobriety test.

Jack was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm. She remains in custody on $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

